A man who shot his neighbours in their garden with a BB gun, blinding a victim in one eye, has been jailed for nine years.Fionan Razik, 22, of Northolt, West London, was jailed for GBH and firearms offences after he went in his neighbour's garden wearing a balaclava and unleashed pellets at residents, leaving them with life-changing injuries.Isleworth Crown Court heard how police were called to an address on Union Road after reports of a shooting.

Razik burst into a neighbour’s garden wearing a balaclava, armed with a loaded BB gun and a baton and shot at people living there.

One of the residents managed to tackle Razik before he fled.

One of his victims was left permanently blind in one eye whilst others had BB pellets lodged in their bodies.

Razik was arrested and a search of his home resulted in a BB gun, balaclava and a baton being seized.

He was taken to police custody where he was interviewed and charged with GBH and firearms offences.

He pleaded on his first day of trial at Isleworth and was convicted of two counts of GBH with intent, one count of unlawful wounding and one count of attempted GBH. The firearms offences were accepted as aggravating factors.

"This was a shocking and an unprovoked attack that left the victims with life-changing injuries," said Detective Sergeant Imane.

"Police are working hard to fight violent crimes in London to ensure that local communities can live, work and raise their families in a safe environment.

"My team and I were committed to bringing Razik to justice."I want to praise our response team colleagues who rushed to the scene despite the high risk posed to them and for their quick thinking which led to apprehension of Razik.

The sentence imposed by the judge reflects the seriousness of this incident. Razik will have a lot of time to reflect from his prison cells," Detective Sergeant Iman added.