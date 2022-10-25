Two men have died and a third has been left critically injured after a shooting in Ilford, east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after emergency services were called to reports of a fight in progress and shots fired at 12.16am today (25 October).

Armed officers were among those responding.

At the scene on Henley Road, Ilford, officers found three males with gunshot injuries.

One of the victims, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another of the victims died a short time later.

Police believe they know the identity of the victim in his 20s while work to confirm the identity of the other man is ongoing.

Officers are working to inform their next of kin.

The third victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Crime scenes and road closures are in place. Any witnesses or those with information, video or images that could assist police, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 99/25 Oct.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...