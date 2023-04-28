Play Brightcove video

National treasure Joanna Lumley tells ITV London's Carolyn Sim of the thrill of pressing a solid gold coin of King Charles, and her absolutely fabulous Coronation outfit

It took just the push of a button for one national treasure to make the mint of another.

Dame Joanna Lumley had the privilege of pressing one of the Tower Mint's very first commemorative coins of King Charles ahead of his Coronation on May 6.

The actress, presenter and activist couldn't contain her excitement as she held up the 22 karat gold coin to cameras this afternoon.

"I think it's just so thrilling, to see this little first gold sovereign being printed on this little flat bit of solid gold - isn't that just enchanting?," she told ITV London.

Raphael Maklouf and Joanna Lumley at the Tower Mint. Credit: ITV London

"I think it's beautiful because it shows a sort of wisdom and gentleness of a mature and brilliant King."

The King's image was sculpted by Raphael Maklouf, who is best known for creating an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II used on the coins of many Commonwealth nations.

Even for a sculptor as experienced as him, there was a particular challenge he had to overcome.

"The ears - they come out quite a bit - so it's an illusion, so that was quite a difficult thing to do."

The commemorative coins will be sent to Gibraltar before eventually being sold off, and will be worth thousands to collectors.

