'Devastated' family 'need answers' after man, 33, shot dead on White Hart Lane

Police have named a 33-year-old man who was shot dead in north London as they urge witnesses to come forward.

Talip Guzel was found with gunshot wounds on White Hart Lane, at the junction with Pretoria Road, in Haringey, shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday, July 30.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, who were called to reports of a shooting, Mr Guzel died a short time later.

No arrests have been made yet, and detectives from the Metropolitan Police's specialist crime team have renewed their appeal for people with information to get in touch.

Investigators say Mr Guzel's family 'need to know what happened'. Credit: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, said: “We need to hear from anyone who was in the area of Pretoria Road last Sunday night and is yet to come forward.

“Talip’s family has been left devastated, and they need to know what happened.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Did you capture the shooting on dashcam? Please contact us urgently.”

Anyone with useful information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7377/30Jul.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...