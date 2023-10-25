Detectives searching for man following murder in west London

Detectives investigating the murder of David Ackerley in Hounslow have released several images of a man they are trying to track down.

Mr Ackerley, 45, was reported missing at around 9.30am on Sunday, October 8, and was found dead a short time later at his home on Boston Manor Road.

It is thought he was assaulted outside his home between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, September 30.

Investigators are now looking to speak with Jack Hill (sometimes known as Jimmy or Jimmy Brazil) in relation to Mr Ackerley's death and have released several images of him.

Jack Hill is also sometimes known as Jimmy or Jimmy Brazil Credit: Met Police

He is a white man, believed to be around 22 years of age, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, of an athletic/medium build with hazel eyes.

He has dark blond/light brown curtain style hair and a surgical scar on his right wrist," the Metropolitan Police added.

David Ackerley, 45, was found dead at his home in Boston Manor Road. Credit: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: "David's grieving family have many questions about what happened to him, and we are now trying to provide them with answers. "A man has lost his life and it's important that we uncover what happened to get justice for David and his family.

Anyone who has seen Mr Hill is asked to contact the Met Police. Credit: Met Police

"This is why it's really important that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jack Hill, or has any information that might help us with our investigations, should get in touch. “Please look at these images carefully. Do you recognise this man? Do you have any information about his whereabouts? "If so, please get in touch with us. You can do some by calling 101 or post @MetCC reference 0524683/23 or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

