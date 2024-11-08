Play Brightcove video

Moment undercover Met officers tackle phone thief to the ground in Oxford Circus

Dramatic video footage shows the moment an undercover police officer stops a thief stealing a phone on one of London’s busiest streets.In the video a man can be seen following an unsuspecting tourist and trying to remove a mobile phone from his pocket in Oxford Circus.

Seconds later two plain clothes Metropolitan Police officers, tackled him to the ground. Officers noticed a man acting suspiciously and paying attention to people’s pockets and belongings. He was then seen reaching towards the victim and stealing his mobile phone, on Friday, 30 August. Officers arrested Sofian Hadar, 33, of Cricklewood Broadway, and returned the mobile phone to its owner - a heart surgeon on holiday from Egypt.

Sofian Hadar, was sentenced to 11 months in prison. Credit: Met Police

On Wednesday, Hadar admitted to theft and was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court to 11 months in prison.Detective Superintendent Saj Hussain, who leads on phone robbery and theft in the Met, said:“Thanks to these observant and fast-acting officers another mobile phone thief has been taken off the streets of London.“We understand the impact robbery can have on victims and we also recognise that there is still much more to do to tackle the problem as we make London safer.“Met officers are targeting resources in hotspot areas with increased patrols and plain clothes officers - and this result makes clear this approach is having a positive impact.

" We encourage people to report as soon as they can whenever they have been the victim of a robbery or theft so officers can attend the scene and investigate swiftly.”As part of the A New Met for London plan, the Met is improving how we police more precisely, using technology and data to build intelligence and track stolen phones. This includes using ‘Find my phone’ data to apprehend offenders and locate victims’ mobiles. This information is used to develop intelligence about common locations for where stolen phones are kept.Between January and June 2024 officers have recovered more than 750 stolen phones.To report a phone robbery or theft – call 999 immediately, or report on 101 or online.

