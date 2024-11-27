Commuters are facing a second day of chaos after London’s £19bn showpiece Elizabeth Line ground to a halt.

Engineers have spent more than 24 hours trying to fix the computerised signals which control the trains.

No trains are running in the main tunnels between Paddington and Abbey Wood, south London.

Services on the western surface line from Paddington to Heathrow Airport and Reading are severely disrupted.

The software crash was triggered when engineers carried out routine maintenance on the passenger information screens.

The system - which relies on data from the signalling computers - advised passengers when trains are due.

Howard Smith, Director of the Elizabeth line said: "We apologise to customers for the disruption on the Elizabeth line. We are continuing to work with Siemens, our signalling supplier, to resolve issues that resulted from overnight maintenance of the system.

"We advise customers to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, and check before they travel using our website or the TfL Go app."

