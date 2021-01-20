New pilot scheme helps man with learning disabilities get his first job

Watch this report by ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds:

A young man with learning disabilities has managed to secure his first job with the help of an employment scheme in Hampshire.

The Minstead Trust, a charity which supports people who have learning disabilities, helped 22-year-old Bob Patterson from the New Forest with his search for work.

Government statistics show just six percent of adults with learning disabilities have a job, a figure that the charity is determined to improve.

If you have a learning disability there's been a lot of ‘No, no you can't do this’ and at the Minstead Trust we're keen to say are you able to do this and can we help you do this? Dawn Wood, The Minstead Trust

Bob started doing work experience at a yard in Marchwood for Skansa, the firm has the Highways contract for Hampshire County Council. Under the guidance of Charlie Green, a Customer Liaison Manager, Bob has learned to put everything in order, ready for the Highways trucks to collect.

They needed a yard person, so they thought of me... I'm very, very pleased. Bob Patterson, Store person assistant

It’s taken a little bit longer than it usually would do in terms of recruiting someone, but it’s been well worth the effort to get him to a place where he’s really comfortable and so are we. He’s well integrated in the team and he’s been a fantastic worker. Charlie Green, Customer Liaison Manager, Skanska

Last month Bob’s work experience transitioned to a paid role. He is one of the first candidates to secure a job from a pilot scheme called ‘Step Up for Work’, run by The Minstead Trust. The initiative will be introduced in Portsmouth this year. Those behind the New Forest based charity hope that firms in Hampshire and beyond, and other people who have learning disabilities willsee the benefit.