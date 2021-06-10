Sussex seabed to be leased from the Queen

Miles of seabed off the coast of Sussex is to be leased from the Queen, in a bid to combat climate change.

Adur and Worthing councils are set to become the first local authorities in the UK to make such a move.

The plan would see the creation of the Sussex Bay marine park, which would span along the entire county coast - east and west.

Backers of the scheme see it as a "blue mirror" to the South Downs, which will protect marine life and restore estuary habitats.

Talks between the Crown and the Councils are currently underway, with a potential launch of the bay this September.