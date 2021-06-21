Woman left heartbroken after beloved parrot is stolen during burglary

A woman has been left heartbroken after her beloved parrot was stolen when her home was burgled in Oxfordshire.

On Friday 18 June, Sarah White's house, in the hamlet of Tusmore on the Oxfordshire/Northamptonshire border, was broken into where among items of jewellery, her parrot Sky was also taken.

The mother-of-one returned home after picking her daughter up from school to find the back door to her property had been damaged and her bedroom had been ransacked.

After realising Sky, a 20-year-old African Grey, was no longer in her cage, Sarah noticed the laundry basket had been taken and believes that was what the thieves had used to take Sky.

Sky was stolen, along with jewellery taken from Sarah's bedroom.

The rescue bird plucks the feathers from around her neck and makes 'very distinctive noises' such as saying the phrase "come on", her name, singing ‘do do do’ and making kissing noises.

Sarah says that Sky has not had an easy life but has managed to build up a strong bond with her over time.

"We'd just turned a corner and she was really happy. We were going to build an aviary for her."

"She hates men. So whoever has taken her, if it happens to be a man, she will really go for them."

She has vowed not to rest until Sky is returned and those who are responsible are caught.

Play video

"Keep the jewellery, I don't care. You've messed with the wrong person here because I will not stop until I find her.

"Shame on you for taking a household pet that my daughter adores. You've taken her away from our family and we are so upset.

"If you can, leave her anonymously at a sanctuary, anywhere like that, I just want to have my parrot back. That's all I'm on social media for and doing this interview for."

The incident has been reported to the police and anyone with information is being urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.