Victim named in Banbury murder investigation

Officers investigating a murder in Banbury have confirmed the name of the victim.

The man has been formally identified as Keith Green, aged 40, from Howard Road in Banbury.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted yesterday concluded that the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Two men, aged 24 and 19, from Banbury and Hook Norton respectively, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, remain in police custody after a warrant of further detention was granted by Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Howard Road was closed overnight while investigations took place

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Keith Green, who tragically died as a result of this incident.

“We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and Keith’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“We would appeal to anybody who has any information that may assist the investigation to contact 101, quoting reference number 43220067804 or make a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Murder probe after man stabbed to death in back garden in Banbury