A critical incident has been declared at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, as the health trust says that beds are full.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust revealed there is extreme pressures on services across the hospital site, and "an increasingly challenging staffing position as a result of sickness."

According to the Trust, beds are full, and so is the A&E department with patients requiring admission.

They say only patients with life threatening conditions and injuries are currently able to be treated.

Non emergencies will be re-directed to urgent treatment centres at St Mary’s Hospital, Gosport and Petersfield.

People are being urged not to attend A&E unless it is a genuine emergency, and not to call 999 unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

In a statement on the Portsmouth Hospitals Trust website it said, "Our immediate priority is to ensure there are beds available to admit our most seriously ill patients into and will be focusing on safely discharging as many patients as possible.

"We ask that families and loved ones support us with this and collect patients as soon as they are ready to be discharged."We will be reviewing the situation regularly and thank you for all your support during this difficult and busy time."

Earlier today (Wednesday 6 April) South Central Ambulance Service declared a critical incident because of increasing pressure.

Southampton General Hospital has also temporarily suspended visitors because of a rise in the sickness bug - norovirus.

Visitors are temporarily being banned from Southampton General Hospital.

Staff are also dealing with an increase in Covid-19 patients.

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust said, "Until further notice, visiting will only be permitted under compassionate or exceptional circumstances, in agreement with the ward leader."