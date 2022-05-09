Mental Health Awareness Week: Helpful links to find support

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week and across ITV there will be programmes shining a light on people's wellbeing.

ITV’s mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking, is also back with a new initiative encouraging people to tackle loneliness among their friends and family. You can find information here.

In addition, here is a list of helpful links to regional and national services that support mental health.

SOUTH

Solent Mind: Call on 023 8017 9049 or visit website.

Dorset Mind: Visit website.

West Sussex Mind: Call Monday to Friday, 10am until 4pm on 0300 303 5652 or visit website.

SOUTH EAST

Live Well Kent: Live Well Kent and Medway is delivered on behalf of Kent County Council. Visit the website.

Mind in Brighton and Hove: Visit website.

THAMES VALLEY

West Berkshire Suicide Prevention: For immediate and non-immediate emotional support, visit website.

Samaritans Newbury: Call 116 123 free from any phone or visit website.

Oxfordshire Mind: Visit website.

NATIONAL HELPLINES

Samaritans: Call on 116 123 or visit the website

NHS 111: Non-emergency advice is available online (Only call 111 if you cannot get help online). People with hearing problems can use the NHS 111 British Sign Language (BSL) service.

MIND: Call 0300 123 3393 or find tips and support on its website. Coronavirus and your wellbeing | Mind, the mental health...

Shout: Confidential 24/7 crisis text support. Text "SHOUT" to 85258 or visit Shout Crisis Text Line

Crisis Support For Young People: Under 35s. Call Papyrus's Hopeline UK from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm on weekends. 0800 068 41 41. Text 07786 209697 or visit the Papyrus website

CALM: The Campaign Against Living Miserably, for people in the UK who are down or have hit a wall for any reason. Call 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight). Free, anonymous webchat with trained staff or visit the CALM website