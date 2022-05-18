Watch the moment arson attack is captured on CCTV cameras

CCTV cameras have captured the moment arsonists set a fire which caused nearly £30,000 worth of damage to a Shoreham pizza restaurant.

The footage shows three people gathering around the bin storage area at the back of Tosca on High Street in the early hours of 26 March.

The group are then seen to climb onto the roof of the building, before jumping down and entering the bin store.

They then deliberately set fire to it.

A number of items including motorcycles, fridges and furniture, as well as the building itself - were destroyed, causing approximately £26,000 worth of damage.

Anyone who recognises either of the suspects in the footage or has any information about the incident is urged to report it online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47220054271.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.