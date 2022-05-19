Play Brightcove video

The restaurant was left severely damaged following the arson attack on 26 March.

The owner of a restaurant in Shoreham left severely damaged by an arson attack says it's left them devastated emotionally and financially.

Police released CCTV footage capturing the moment a group of three people set fire to a bin store at the back of Tosca restaurant on High Street in the early hours of 26 March.

The group are seen gathering around the bin area, before climbing onto the roof of the building, and then jumping down and setting fire to it.

It's estimated the blaze has caused around £60,000 worth of damage, destroying motorbikes, fridges and furniture.

Owner of Tosca, Enver Godanci said, "The damage is increasing because there are hidden costs which we didn't realise at the time.

"Now the building is coming down as the structure is so weak, because of the effects of the fire. The whole roof was burnt - which meant we had to knock the walls down in case of any future problems.

"It has hit us emotionally, financially and it has put us in a devastating situation really, so we need to know if there is a motive behind it or if it was a matter of having fun, these youngsters.

Mr Godanci was alerted to the fire by a neighbour who phoned him at 5:45am on 26 March.

He rushed to the restaurant, where fire crews were already at the scene tackling the blaze, thanks to a nearby resident.

Arson attack is captured on CCTV cameras



"If the lady had called five minutes later, probably the whole building would have caught fire, and lives would have been at risk, Mr Godanci added.

"It's caused me a lot of concern as it's an open area where anyone can come around - what if it happens again?

"The local community have been great and we need the support of them to help police to make sure this type of thing doesn't happen to anyone else.

"We are part of the community, and hopefully we can sort it out with help from police."

Restaurant owner Enver Godanci says the impact of the fire has been devastating



There were plans to extend the restaurant, creating a terrace this summer, but those plans have now been put on hold until repairs take place.

Police are urging anyone with information to report it online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47220054271.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.