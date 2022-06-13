A teenager has been arrested after man was stabbed in broad daylight in Banbury.

The boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at People's Park on Saturday, June 11.

It comes after a man, 21, suffered serious stab injuries at around 4pm. Police say he remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

They also praised members of the public who assisted him with first aid before emergency services arrived.

Officers arrested the teenager from Oxford on Sunday, June 12, and he remains in custody.

They are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward and contact police.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Rob Platt, based at Banbury police station, said: "We are continuing a full and thorough investigation into this incident and have now made an arrest.

"I would again urge anybody with any information or who witnessed the incident to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220255119.

"I would like again to place on record my praise for those members of the public who came to the immediate aid of the victim, applying emergency first aid until medical professionals arrived at the scene.

"Their actions have undoubtedly given the victim the best possible chance of surviving his injuries, and I commend them for their swift response."