Hosepipe ban rules: What happens if you get caught watering your plants?

People are being urged to use water wisely as England faces drought in August if the hot and dry weather continues.

A hosepipe ban has already come into force in the Isle of Man as of Friday 29 August.

From Friday 5 August, Southern Water customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will also be banned from using a hosepipe under what's known as a Temporary Use Ban (TUP).

But what are the rules surrounding a hosepipe ban, and will you get fined if you get caught watering your plants during the restrictions?

What are the rules for homes?

Households are not allowed to use a hosepipe for any of the following uses:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe;

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

Some people may still be able to use a hosepipe during the ban under exceptional circumstances.

People who are using a hose for health and safety reasons, blue badge holders and those who have an approved drip or trickle irrigation system fitted with a pressure reducing valve (PRV) and timer are permitted to continue using a hosepipe.

What about businesses?

Businesses such as garden centres and car washes are not included in the ban and can continue to operate normally.

Water companies say there is currently no risk to the UK's overall water supply currently, but are urging people to take extra precautions to preserve water during warm weather.

Could I be fined?

Each water utility company sets its own terms and conditions regarding prosecution, but people could face a penalty of up to £2,000 for continuing to ignore the rules.

Residents living in an area where a hosepipe ban is in force are urged to check with their water company on their specific policy.

Alison Hoyle from Southern Water said: "We do expect that customers may report in if they see excessive hosepipe use, and we will reach out to make sure the messages are getting through.

"We would deal with incidents on a case by case basis which would be taken on their merits, but the possibility of prosecution is open to us."

