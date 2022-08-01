Great Western Rail has commemorated the 'magnificent' Lionesses win at Wembley last night by decorating one of its trains.

The company has painted 'It's come home!' on the side of one of its InterCity Express Trains overnight, which will now travel across the South and South West.

GWR Human Resources director Ruth Busby watched the big match with her family last night and was overjoyed by the result.

Ruth said: “The Lionesses have captured the hearts of the nation with their performances over the past month and I’m delighted we are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph on one of our Intercity Express Trains.

“We at GWR have a long and proud history of celebrating Great Westerners – past and present heroes from across our network – and the Lionesses are truly worthy of recognition for bringing football home in such brilliant style.”

The decoration is not the first to be done by GWR, which has marked other famous events and people.

In June GWR added the official Platinum Jubilee Emblem to the side of its Queen Elizabeth II train, 800003, as part of the celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Other Great Westerners to have been recognised include World War II codebreaker Alan Turing OBE, Bristol civil rights pioneer Dr Paul Stephenson OBE, Covid-19 fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, and Welsh sporting legends Sir Gareth Edwards and John Charles.