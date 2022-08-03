Play Brightcove video

England footballer Alessia Russo is to be given Civic Recognition by Maidstone Borough Council.

The Lioness who grew up in the town was part of Sarina Wiegman's history-making squad who beat Germany 2-1 during extra time to win the EUFA Women's Euro final on Sunday 31 July at Wembley.

Alessia plays for Manchester United but grew up playing alongside her brothers in a boys team before joining Bearsted.

It was there that she was spotted to play for Charlton as a youth, before being scouted for Chelsea and going on loan to Brighton.

Maidstone Borough Council has been working alongside Alessia's family to arrange Civic Recognition in the County Town to contribute to 'the legacy that we all hope flows from the Lionesses achievements to increase participation in sport and particularly girls playing football at all levels.'

Alessia has been invited to officially open the new Mote Park Café and Visitor Centre in Maidstone later this year where the community room will be dedicated to her.

A collection of memorabilia will also be on display depicting Alessia's time growing up and playing football in Maidstone.

Council bosses at Maidstone Borough Council have expressed their desire to give the football hero freedom of Maidstone Borough.

Alessia spoke to ITV News earlier this week following the Lionesses' win last weekend

Mayor of Maidstone, Cllr Derek Mortimer said: “Maidstone Borough Council is delighted to be able to be able to officially recognise Alessia with this Civic Recognition at the new Mote Park Visitor Centre.

"We are very much looking forward to her officially opening this state of the art new facility which will be so important to our beautiful park which hosts a whole range of play and sports facilities for the Maidstone community.

"Well done Alessia everyone in Maidstone is so proud of you.”

Building work on the Mote Park Café began in June 2021 and includes landscaping and toilets at a cost of cost £2.5m.

It's the second phase of the Council’s investment in the redevelopment and improvements of Mote Park.