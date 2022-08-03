Hosepipe ban confirmed for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex

A hosepipe ban will come into force for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

The company said it had been 'left with no choice' but to announce a Temporary Use Ban from Friday 12 August.

It comes as official figures reveal this year saw the driest July on record since 1935. In the South East, the region only saw eight percent of average rainfall for the month, and the long term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.

Under the ban, customers must not use a hosepipe that is connected to their mains water supply. It means that garden sprinklers and irrigation systems, connected to the mains water supply, are all considered to be hosepipes, together with anything attached to them like pressure washers.

South East Water says anyone who breaks the rules 'may be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding £1,000.'

The company's website states: "The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave.

"We have been producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily."

Karen Gibbs, Senior Policy Manager at the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: "Our research shows that many people are unsure how to use less water and how their actions can help the environment, so it’s critical South East Water promotes its water-saving freebies and keeps sharing easy ways for people to reduce their use.”

"We’d urge anyone who feels they may need extra support during the restrictions to ensure they are registered for the company’s priority services."

Click here to enter your postcode to see if the ban will affect you.