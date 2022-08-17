Former Southampton and Reading manager Nigel Adkins has revealed he thinks walking is brilliant.

The man who guided the Saints from League One to the Premier League says he's up at 5.30am every morning to "Start Again."

He now has more than 50,000 followers on Twitter who watch his frequent video posts, as he extolls the virtues of walking and talking.

When Nigel Adkins was 23 years old, he lay in a hospital bed with a spinal fusion, fearing he may never walk again.

Fortunately the young goalkeeper recovered and since then he's walked every single day.

In recent years tweeting whatever the weather, and he became an internet hit during lockdown, helping people with their physical and mental well-being.

Nigel Adkins is one of Southampton's most loved and successful managers guiding them to back to back promotions, from League One up to the Premier League.

And he has since managed teams from Reading up to Hull.

Away from the pitch Nigel says he's thankful he can walk and appreciates the benefits aren't just physical.

Nigel Adkins says having a routine is hugely important.

But his favourite mantra is: 'Walking is brillaint'.