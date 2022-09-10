Play Brightcove video

Simon Brooks-Ward speaks to ITV Meridian following the death of the Queen

One person who knew the Queen very well is the Director of the Royal Windsor Horse Show Simon Brooks-Ward.

Mr Brooks-Ward was a long standing friend of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

He was promoted to Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Honours in recognition of his services.

Speaking to ITV Meridian following the death of the Queen Simon Brooks-Ward said: "All I can say is what a huge support she was to the Windsor Horse Show.

Simon Brooks-Ward speaking at the launch of the Windsor Horse Show in 2015. Credit: ITV News

"She really took an active interest in the event and had been involved in it for 79 years - that's a huge amount of time.

"The horse show was part of her private diary - not her public diary, and therefore though the Queen never let her hair down obviously, there was more of a relaxed feel to it.

"Over thirty years I can think of many stand-out moments - but the general one was just of joy and happiness.

"If you have horses and ponies competing in a show arena, and you win - you get so excited.

"One of the memories I have of the Royal Windsor Horse Show this year was when the Queen won the Championship.

"It was an absolute surprise and shock to her and you can imagine the shock and delight that came across her face as she watched the pony in the arena, so it's those types of moments that money can't buy and I treasure."