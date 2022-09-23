Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides speaks to motorists in Brighton

Drivers in Brighton and Hove are being warned they could be fined if they are caught stopping in yellow box junctions or making illegal U-turns.

As part of a crackdown on problem roads in the city, Brighton & Hove City Council are proposing the new penalty scheme - in a bid to reduce congestion and make roads safer.

The council is applying for powers being offered by the government, which would allow for greater enforcement on problem roads.

It wants to take over the responsibilities from Sussex Police, who are currently responsible for dealing with such offences.

The council is pressing ahead with plans to take over certain aspects of traffic enforcement from Sussex Police. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Steve Davis from Brighton & Hove City Council said: "We've long called for the power to enforce offences which put the safety of residents at risk and increase congestion in the city.

"Using monitoring data and consulting with residents, we can identify those problem areas of the city and take action against people breaking the law, especially those who put others in danger."

Some of the problem areas identified include Lewes Road, Old Shoreham Road and Church Street in Brighton.

If approved, enforcement would begin on a trial basis in Autumn 2024.

Brighton & Hove City Council wants to fine motorists for making illegal U-turns and stopping in yellow box junctions Credit: ITV News Meridian

The move is being criticised by some drivers who say it's a way of making money. But officials say those who flout the rules of the road should pay the price.

One man said: "I think it's money making to be fair - why do they need to take care of it to be honest?

"We get enough fines as it is anyway, so we don't want any more of those. If you stop in a bus lane you get a ticket nowadays."

One woman added: "I try not to drive in the centre of Brighton anymore because it's so hard to understand where you can actually drive."

Another resident said "They just want to make money and they'll do anything they can to catch a driver out."

When a new bus gate was introduced in the Valley Gardens in January 2021, it generated more than £2.2 million in fines in a single year.