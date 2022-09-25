What will the new layout look like?

New, free-flowing junctions will be created between the M3 and A34 in both directions, meaning traffic travelling between the routes will not have to stop at a roundabout or traffic lights as they currently do.

The current roundabout at Winnall will be reconfigured, creating better connections for local traffic.

A new slipway will also be created between the A33 and the M3 northbound.

The M3 southbound slip road will be removed and replaced further north, allowing traffic to join the A34 northbound and link to the new junction to maintain local access.

