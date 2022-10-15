Eastrop Lane, near Goat Lane, Basingstoke Credit: Google Maps

A second arrest has been after an elderly woman was seriously injured while walking her dog in Hampshire.

The victim, who is in her 70s, was struck on the head on Eastrop Lane, near Goat Lane in Basingstoke.

She was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital following the assault at around 10:15pm on Wednesday 12th October.

Hampshire Police have arrested two men from Basingstoke on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Basingstoke and North Hampshire hospital Credit: ITV

A 25-year old man from Basingstoke has been released on conditional bail and our enquiries remain ongoing while a 29-year-old man is being questioned by officers.

Hampshire Police have appealed to members of the public for help with their investigation.

A statement from the force says,

"Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses who saw this incident take place. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?

"We believe a number of cars were in the area at the time. Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that may help our investigation?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220415981, or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously.