An NHS Trust has apologised after one of its clinics accidentally gave children a higher dose of the Covid vaccine.

A total of 36 children aged between 5 and 11 were given a higher dose of the paediatric Covid vaccination by mistake at a Southampton clinic on Wednesday 26 October.

The Trust has since said the 'incident falls short of the high-quality care and treatment we normally provide' and says it is investigating to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Dr Dan Baylis, Chief Medical Officer at Solent NHS Trust, said: “We are very sorry this error occurred and we have contacted the parents of the children involved to apologise for the mistake and share support and guidance should their child experience any mild side effects such as tiredness or a headache.

“We want to reassure everyone this is an isolated occurrence, which we are taking very seriously, and a thorough investigation is underway so that we learn from this and ensure it does not happen again.”

