Wind speeds of more than 100mph have been recorded on the Isle of Wight as Storm Claudio travels across the country.

At The Needles, a gust of 115 mph was reported during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 1 November).

The strong winds also caused disruption for commuters across the south.

In Portsmouth, gusts of up to 60 miles per hour brought trees down.

Workers had to cut the branches from one blocking the road on Tangier Road.

Conditions are unlikely to improve by midweek as low pressure moving in from the west is forecast to bring wet and windy weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on Wednesday from the morning until the early evening.