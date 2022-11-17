Classical singers Aled Jones & Russell Watson say they recorded their latest Christmas album in the blazing heat in July. "It was 38 degrees outside and you could literally see the steam from the tarmac as I start singing I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas," says Russell.

The pair have come together to record the tracks and are on tour with their festive favourites across the region.

Aled says, "After everything that has gone on over the last few years people want any excuse to feel good and our show is unashamedly Christmas."

Between them they've performed for royalty, presidents and the Pope and they have become great friends over the years.

Aled Jones & Russell Watson are on tour across the region Credit: PA

Aled told ITV News: "We're best mates, we're always together, on tour anyway, always on the phone with one another and for me personally, I love having Russ as a friend in the industry. It's very rare that that happens that you're very close to someone and we're very similar, we like a laugh. "

Aled Jones fame at the age of 14 with 'Walking in the Air' the song from the animated Christmas classic, 'The Snowman'.

Aled says he can't believe it's still such a popular festive song, "I went into a studio to record an advert, I'd only learnt 30 seconds of it.

But when I was at college I was always embarrassed when it was on and stuff but now I'm 51 and I can cope with it really and the great thing is I get to sing it every night with my mate now."

Aled Jones as a choir boy in 1985 Credit: PA

Russell took part in 'I'm a Celebrity Get me out of Here' in 2020 when it was in the Castle. Russell says. "There was a great vibe in camp and I really enjoyed it, I mean I didn't enjoy living on 600 calories a day ... but once you got through that I really enjoyed it."

Both Jones & Watson like to have fun with both appearing in ITV's The Masked Singer. Aled was Traffic Cone and Russell says he knew straight away it was him.

Aled says, "The second week my kids watched it and my son went 'Oh no that's you isn't it?'

As for their Christmas plans the pair say they'll be chilling out spending time with their family after touring in the lead-up.

Christmas with Aled & Russell is out now.