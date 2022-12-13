Multiple fire crews have been battling a fire which broke out at an industrial unit in Three Legged Cross, Dorset last night (12 December).

The operation has since been scaled back, with one crew on site for safety reasons.

Verwood Fire Station posted on Facebook at 8pm to say: "With multiple other crews, we are currently dealing with a fire at a commercial premises in Azura Close, Three Legged Cross.

"The weather conditions mean the smoke is staying low but moving across the area, so please keep doors and windows closed if you’re local and concerned.

"We are now damping down the fire at the Woolsbridge industrial estate in Three Legged Cross.

"For scene safety, power to many of the site’s units has been temporarily cut. Anyone concerned about their premises may wish to attend.

"Multiple appliances and special appliances including the aerial ladder platform spent around three hours extinguishing a well developed fire inside a unit.

"Some fire damage and smoke damage affected adjoining buildings. One crew will remain in attendance for safety purposes."