Investigations are underway into a crash in Ascot, Berkshire in which a 91 year old woman has died.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the High Street yesterday morning where a white Peugeot boxer van had collided with a pedestrian, near the Stag Public House.

The woman was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. Her next of kin has been informed.

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed but has reopened as police appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Darren Brown of the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating this collision in which a woman has tragically died. Our thoughts remain with her family at this most difficult of times.

We are carrying out an investigation and would ask anyone who witnessed this collision who has not yet come forward to please do so.

We would also ask anyone with a dash-camera to please check their footage if they were driving in the vicinity at the time of the incident to please upload any footage that may show the incident to our online portal page or if you have witness information please call 101 reference 43220564111.

We would like to thank members of the public for their patience while the road was closed, but it was necessary to conduct our investigation."