Play Brightcove video

Watch as emergency crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service battle the blaze at a property on the High Street in Angmering.

Fire crews spent most of last night fighting a fire at a detached home in Angmering, West Sussex.

The alarm was raised just before ten last night - when officers arrived to the property on the High Street, smoke was coming from the roof.

Eight appliances and an aerial ladder platform were in attendance. Those on site managed to contain the fire and stop it spreading to neighbouring properties.

Fire crews stopped the blaze spreading Credit: Eddie Mitchell

It took 4 hours for the fire to be extinguished with crews calling a stop time of 1.51am.

The operation has been scaled back with some firefighters remaining at the scene today to ensure the area is safe.

There are no reports of any injuries.