The library at the University of Portsmouth was evacuated this morning (Wednesday 4 January) after a heater caught fire.

Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester arrived at the building on Cambridge Road just before 9.30am.

People were told to leave the library as crews tackled the ground-floor blaze near the library entrance.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using hose reels and jets.

The fire involving a heater broke out on the ground floor near the entrance to the library. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

They used ventilation fans to clear smoke before checking the ceiling for any potential fire spread.

Police were called to the scene to manage the traffic.

Firefighters returned to station shortly after 10:30am.