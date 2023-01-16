A shopping centre in East Sussex has been closed after torrential rain left both sides of the centre underwater.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue is asking people to avoid the area around Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings.

Photos released by the fire service show

East Sussex Fire and Rescue is urging people to remain calm.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the service saod: " We are also aware of a number of homes in the area that are affected.

"Please remain calm while efforts are being made.

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings is closed because of flooding. Credit: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

A flood warning is currently in place for Crowhurst in East Sussex because of rising river levels.

The warning area issued by the Environment Agency covers Powdermill Stream at Crowhurst from the Post Office to the Recreation Ground South of Sandrock Hill Road.

The warning means that properties are at risk of flooding in the area and residents are being urged to take action to protect their homes.

Two flood alerts are also in place for Combe Haven, Powdermill and Watermill streams and for Rivers Tillingham and Brede.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads along the River Brede, particularly around Winchelsea and along the River Tillingham between Broad Oak and Rye.

"We expect river levels to peak in Winchelsea and Rye later this afternoon and this evening, with high tide.

"Our incident response staff are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond if required.

"Please stay aware in case further flood warnings are issued and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."