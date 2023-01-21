Credit: PA

A man and a woman are 'at large' following several intentional collisions in two Sussex towns.

The police have put out an appeal following the multiple reports of damage in Arundel in Littlehampton.

Officers are now looking for a black Audi Q7 which its believed is being driven by the suspects.

The number plates are MFZ 4133 or SP09 SJY.

A post released on Facebook said,

"We are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a number of intentional collisions in West Sussex this morning (21 January).

"A black Audi Q7 is understood to have collided with vehicles around the Arundel and Littlehampton areas and the occupants – a man and a woman – are still at large.

"The vehicle may be driving under registration plates and is likely to have sustained significant damage.

"Anybody who sees the vehicle is asked to contact police immediately on 999, quoting serial 078 of 21/01."