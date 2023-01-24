Bronze statues of Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will be installed in Dartford in Kent where the pair were born and raised, to celebrate the rock legends.

The statues will be displayed on the High Street showing the duo mid-performance and have been commissioned by Dartford Borough Council.

The statues have been created by sculptor Amy Goodman and will be sited at the town’s One Bell Corner.

Leader of the Council, Jeremy Kite, said: “Many Dartfordians have gone on to change our world but in terms of culture and music you don’t get much more influential than The Rolling Stones.

"Their music has changed the face of popular music and these lads from Dartford are now two of the most recognisable and loved people in the world."

Jagger and Richards famously met at the local railway station and went on to become one of the most successful bands in the world.

Both Mick and Keith attended Wentworth Primary School together before going their separate ways at secondary school.

Mick grew up on Denver Road and attended Dartford Grammar School while Keith attended Dartford Technical High School.

As a boy Keith lived above a parade of shops on Chastilian Road and the pair reunited in 1961 when they met at Dartford Station and fell in to a conversation about music while waiting for a train on platform two.

Ms Goodman said: “I couldn't believe the news when I heard it. I was really overwhelmed and overjoyed!

"I have felt fortunate and grateful to have been busy with fascinating and varied public sculptural projects in recent years.

"This will be the icing on the cake. They are such icons, and I have always been a huge fan of their music.

"I intend to create two dynamic figures which capture the incredible energy and chemistry that the two of them have when performing together on stage, that the public can walk through and around, and interact with. It will be such an exciting challenge.”