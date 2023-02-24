A thug from Sussex who seriously injured two shoppers in separate incidents at a supermarket has been jailed.

Levant Hassan was at the Asda at Brighton Marina on the 9th October 2020 when he was challenged by another customer about not wearing a mask during the Coronavirus pandemic. In response, he rammed his trolley into the man’s leg.

He then drew the trolley back and rammed it towards him again, this time more forcefully, which caused the victim to sustain broken bones in his foot.

Hassan then attempted to punch the man, who stepped back to avoid contact, before he left the store.

Then on the 6th of December 2020 Hassan confronted a fellow shopper in the car park after they bumped shoulders. The man apologised and the pair exchanged words.

A few minutes later, this time inside the store, Hassan again confronted the same man and suggested they both go outside.

The man declined, insisting he was just there to do his shopping, and without warning he was punched to the face by Hassan, causing him to fall to the ground.

The defendant again left the store, while his victim lay unconscious on the floor. He sustained a broken ankle which left him unable to work for several months

Levant Hassan has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for the unprovoked attacks.

Investigating officer Rose Horan said: “These were the actions of a man who habitually loses his temper and resorts to violence, with no concern for the members of public who were seriously injured in these separate incidents.

“The attacks occurred in a busy supermarket in the middle of the day and will have been witnessed by many shoppers who – like the victims – were simply going about their daily business."