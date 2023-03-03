Play Brightcove video

WATCH: A police dog and drone helped to find the man up a tree

A man who climbed up a tree to evade police officers in Deal, was found by a sniffer dog and drone.

Police were called to Updown Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday 26 June 2022 to reports a car had been found on its roof.

The vehicle was found abandoned after the driver had left the scene.

PC Andy Green and police dog, Eli, found the man by following his scent to a nearby tree.

The 28-year-old man from Herne Bay was arrested after he was brought down from the branches.

He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and a public order offence, relating to comments made to officers.

He admitted both charges at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 23 February 2023 and was given an 18-month community order, 200 hours of unpaid work, a drink-drive rehabilitation order and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Drone pilot PC Green said: "There are times when officers responding to incidents can track down suspects on foot, but police dogs and drones are obviously invaluable resources when this is not possible.

"The drone is an increasingly useful part of police kit, helping us locate missing people, provide situation awareness and cover a larger area than officers on the ground would normally be able to."