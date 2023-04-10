Play Brightcove video

Watch: John Ryall reports on the plans to move 'The Waiting Miner' sculpture which have angered former miners.

Almost 1,500 people have signed a petition against relocating a Kent memorial to Kent coal miners to a museum.

'The Waiting Miner' overlooks Betteshanger - the biggest colliery of the Kent Coalfield.

The collieries was a place of work and way of life for thousands of miners for decades until it closed in the 1980s after a long and bitter industrial battle.

But plans to move the sculpture to the new Kent Mining Museum have angered former miners.

Former Betteshanger miner, Gary Cox, described the statue as a "miner of a thousand faces.''

He said: ''From here he's seen 24/7. There's miners and miners' families and grandsons drive past to see their grandad.

"The thing about the statue is it's not one person. I can see my dad when I look at it. Other people see their sons, their brothers, their comrades."

The sculpture currently faces the former Betteshanger colliery. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Former Tilmanstone miner, John Kemp, said: ''Lots of miners had their ashes scattered here. I think it's terrible that a memorial like this should be moved.''

Meanwhile, former Tilmanstone miner, Skip Knight, has described the situation as "ludicrous."

"He should be left there. I had an uncle killed down Tilmanstone when he was 16. He was on the plaque.''

In a statement, trustees of the Kent Mining Museum at Betteshanger Park, say the former miners' objections will be considered before a final decision is made.