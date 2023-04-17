Two swans die on Isle of Wight after dog attack

Two swans have died on the Isle of Wight after being chased and attacked by a dog.

Hampshire Police said it received a report at 7.41pm on Friday 7 April that a dog had chased and attacked swans near The Causeway. Two swans have since died.

The force has now released an image of people they would like to speak with as part of their ongoing enquiries into the incident in Freshwater.

The force said: "We appreciate the image is not the best quality, but perhaps you know these people and can recognise them from their clothing and the dark-coloured dog which can be seen in the picture."

People are being asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44230137683 with any information or submit a form online.