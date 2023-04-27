Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Nicki Woodcock spoke to business owners and residents in Midhurst

More than 100 residents and business owners have marched through a West Sussex town calling for the main road to re-open.

North Street in Midhurst was shut on March 16, following a major fire which gutted the historic Angel Inn hotel, along with three other businesses.

The instability of the 400-year-old Grade II listed building forced the closure of the road.

Six weeks on, and it is not yet clear when it will re-open. Locals say the survival of the town now hangs in the balance.

Caroline Bloomfield said: "We're down about 90%, so to begin with, we had people coming through a little bit after the fire but now people have, certainly for my shop, they've pretty well stopped coming."

Sarah Norgan said: "The necessary decision making hasn't happened in six weeks and now we are really finding ourselves in a crisis."

The South Downs National Park Authority, West Sussex County Council, Chichester District Council and Midhurst Town Council have stepped in, creating a Multi-Agency Recovery Group, to speed up the process of shoring up the building, which is protected by law.

More than 100 residents and business owners marched through Midhurst on Thursday. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Following the demonstration on Thursday, April 27, residents and business owners handed in a letter to the South Downs National Park Authority's office, in Midhurst, demanding action.

Trevor Beattie, Chief Executive of the South Downs National Park Authority said: "I feel very deeply about the economic impact and the damage to Midhurst and to the economy in Midhurst and the people of Midhurst that is being done by this road closure, that is why the South Downs National Park Authority is using its emergency powers to shore up the building and get the road reopened as soon as possible.

"That is going to take a number of weeks but it is the quickest possible legal route to getting the road reopen in both directions.

"We're doing that in conjunction with Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council who are the highways authority."

In a joint statement, the authorities said: "We totally understand that the top priority for the Midhurst community and businesses is to get North Street reopened to vehicles and the frustration that this has not yet happened.

"We want to assure everyone that there is a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes to enable the buildings to be secured as soon as possible.

"The Angel Inn Hotel and the other buildings that have been damaged are listed buildings and are protected by law.

"The solution to making the buildings safe and secure is for them to be shored up.

The fire engulfed the Angel Inn hotel in North Street, Midhurst on March 16, 2023. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Now that we are aware of the length of time it will take for the owners to access any insurance payments, South Downs National Park Authority, Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council have stepped in to ensure this work happens without unnecessary delay.

"As the local planning authority, South Downs National Park Authority, is using its statutory planning powers so that this work can be carried out.

"It is regrettable that we have to step in and address what should be covered more promptly by the owners’ insurance.

"Such decisions are very rare for good reason and have to be carefully considered.

"While public money will be spent to shore up the buildings, we will use all legal means to reclaim these costs.

"The priority must be the shoring up of the buildings, which will, in turn, enable the road to be reopened to vehicles again.

"We will provide a further update on timescales as soon as we are able to.

"Chichester District Council has seconded a member of its Economic Development Team to support local businesses for the two months following the fire.

"He has been in contact with over 100 businesses in the town and is working with the Business Recovery Group, which consists of local businesses, to help deliver a recovery plan. £300,000 has been set aside by Chichester District Council and £5,000 by Midhurst Town Council to support the businesses and help get the town back on its feet.

"A further £10,900 has also already been given by the district council to the Midhurst Town Team, a business group, to help with promotions and marketing.

"From the £300,000 set aside, Chichester District Council has launched a £200,000 grant fund to assist Midhurst town centre businesses who are reliant on footfall and have seen a negative impact on their business since the A286 at North Street has been closed to vehicles. Businesses can find out more about this online.

"All of the agencies involved and the owners are committed to doing everything they can to get the road reopened to vehicles as soon as possible and helping Midhurst recover from this dreadful incident."

The Angel Inn remains surrounded by fencing. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In the meantime, locals and visitors are forced to use roads not built for the volume of traffic.

Chris Norgan, business owner, said: "You've got awful routes which are actually having to take you around Midhurst so you can get from one side to the other.

"These roads. the potholes and the people with their animals, people with horses, so just the schematics of getting around Midhurst, the poor people that live around Midhurst, they're suffering."

Brind Waldron, resident, said: "We have to go to Chichester Hospital, my family has to go there and it's a huge way round.

"On our estate there are 520 residents and many of them have to do the same journey."

West Sussex County Council says it is increasing repairs along the affected routes.

In a statement the authority said: "Following the fire at the Angel Inn and neighbouring buildings in Midhurst, West Sussex County Council have closed the A286 North Street to vehicles to ensure public safety as the buildings are unsafe.

"We, along with the other agencies in the Multi-Agency Recovery Group, recognise how difficult this is for both residents and businesses and are committed to reopening the road to vehicles as soon as we possibly can.

"However, the agencies must ensure public safety and so the buildings must be secure before the road can be reopened to vehicles.

"WSCC Highways team have organised diversions and have put signage out at key locations to make sure that people are aware of the diversions that are in place and to make it clear that the businesses on North Street are still open for business.

"To ease congestion on those roads being used as unofficial diversions, temporary one-way restrictions have been put in place on the lanes surrounding Midhurst and other options are currently being considered.

"The diversions and one-way restrictions are also being monitored and adjusted where needed.

"Drivers are urged to follow official diversion signage, with more information available online.

"The county council is also aware that local roads are seeing significantly higher volumes of traffic than usual due to the diversions and are increasing their targeted inspections and repairs and are also regularly reviewing works in the wider area to reduce disruption as much as possible.

"The team has also been responding to reports of potholes in the area and are encouraging people to report these online."

The MP for Chichester, Gillian Keegan, wants the road reopened "as soon as possible". Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/PA Images

The Member of Parliament for Chichester, Gillian Keegan, said: "I know that the fire has had a devastating impact on the local community, and it’s only right that we put Midhurst’s residents and businesses at the heart of our efforts to get the town back up and running.

"For that reason, the main focus for myself, the local councils and the inter-agency recovery group has been to get North Street fully reopened as soon as possible.

"The breakthrough last Friday means that should now happen faster, with the South Downs National Park Authority using its statutory powers to take the lead on shoring up the front of the Angel Inn, enabling the road to open.

"We all want this to be resolved quickly and I will do whatever I can to make that happen, but this is a positive step forward."