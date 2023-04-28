A woman from Berkshire has been left confused after a car was left on her driveway.

The unknown vehicle was abandoned at her home in Spencers Wood on Easter Sunday.

Catherine Stiemens posted on social media and said she was "stumped" at the discovery, asking for people's advice to help remove it.

She said: "The council have said that we have managed to get the owner's phone number, we clearly know him (we don't) and therefore it's not abandoned, it's a civil dispute and trespassing.

"The police say - unless it's on a public highway they can't do anything.

"Apart from spending thousands on legal to take this to court with no chance of recouping anything, I feel stuck.

"This is causing so much stress and anxiety and any thoughts would be welcome".

Almost 100 people left comments on Facebook offering their "tips" about what they think Catherine should do.

One person wrote: "Start charging them £50 a day for parking."

Another posted: "At least you can use it to weigh down the green bin bags."

Someone else commented: "Happy to pass on a number for somebody with a crane that will deal with the matter."

ITV Meridian has approached Reading Borough Council for comment.