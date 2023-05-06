A burglar from Oxford has been jailed after an iPhone app was used to track down the items he stole.

An iPhone and a laptop were among the goods Matthew Webb stole from a property in Princes Street in March 2023.

The victims’ stolen items were tracked using an app on the iPhone, which allowed Thames Valley Police officers to follow Webb to a park on Manzil Way.

Webb was detained and police found the stolen items after searching him.

Webb was also convicted of a racially aggravated offence towards a police officer, which he committed while being taken into custody.

He was jailed for two years and four months for both offences at Oxford Crown Court.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Kidd, said: “Burglary is an offence which we take extremely seriously and will always investigate thoroughly.

“I hope that Webb will use his time in prison productively and reflect on his actions.

“Burglary causes a tremendous amount of upset to victims and communities, and we will tirelessly investigate such offences and bring to justice anybody who commit such crimes.”