Friends pay tribute to 'outgoing and caring' mother-of-two shot dead in hostage siege at Kent home
Tributes have been paid to an "outgoing and caring" mother-of-two, who died after being shot in her home.
A murder investigation has been launched following the attack in Priory Road, Dartford, on Saturday afternoon (6 May).
The 36-year-old, named locally as Hayley Burke, died in hospital on Monday (8 May).
The suspect, a 29-year-old man, remains in a critical condition.
Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance at a property and, along with a trained police negotiator, attempted to engage with a man inside the address.
Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.
