Tributes have been paid to an "outgoing and caring" mother-of-two, who died after being shot in her home.

A murder investigation has been launched following the attack in Priory Road, Dartford, on Saturday afternoon (6 May).

The 36-year-old, named locally as Hayley Burke, died in hospital on Monday (8 May).

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, remains in a critical condition.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance at a property and, along with a trained police negotiator, attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.

Witnesses who lived nearby said the woman had been "held hostage" at the back of the property. Credit: ITV News Meridian

