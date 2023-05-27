A fire has broken out at a block of flats with flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the scene of the emergency incident.

Firefighters are on Oakridge Road, Basingstoke trying to get the situation under control.

Some residents have described the fire as 'massive' and 'large' with Hampshire Police urging people to stay away from the area.

Basingstoke Cops said, "Emergency services are attending a fire at a block of flats in Oakridge Road."A number of road closures are in place while the fire service respond and we would ask people to stay away while this is ongoing."This includes Oakridge rd, Stratfield Rd, and Normanton Rd."

More to follow