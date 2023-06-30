Officers searching a building site after reports of sightings of a bone in Ferring, have been stood down.

Police received a report about the "possible sighting of a bone of unknown origin" at a site around a former pub in Ferringham Lane at 2.45pm on Wednesday (28 June).

It was reported to have been seen near the home of a woman who went missing 15 years ago.

However, following a search by Sussex Police, officers have confirmed that no bone has been found.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "The bone was originally sighted several weeks ago and was moved on the site prior to the matter being reported to Police. Following a thorough search by officers, no bone has been located at the site.

"We thank the public for their patience while our enquiries were conducted."

