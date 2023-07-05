A mural commemorating the victims of a terror attack in Reading was mistakenly painted over by the Borough Council.

The memorial, by anonymous artist Peachy, disappeared just days after appearing on Reading Bridge at the end of June.

Reading Borough Council has apologised ‘unreservedly’ for what it described as a ‘hugely regrettable error’.

The mural was designed by anonymous artist Peachy to help remember the victims of the attack in June 2020 Credit: @_peachyofficial

The mural remembered James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails, who were stabbed to death by Khairi Saadallah in Forbury Gardens in June 2020.

It comes weeks after a memorial stone was unveiled at the Forbury Bandstand to mark three years since the attack.

Peachy had earlier posted on Instagram to alert their followers.

At the end of June, they wrote: “Last time to see this as I have been informed Reading Borough Council are currently painting over it.”

The mural was mistakenly painted over by Reading Borough Council, who apologised 'unreservedly' Credit: @_peachyofficial

In a statement, a spokesperson for Reading Borough Council, said: “This was a hugely regrettable error and we have made contact with the families to apologise unreservedly for the upset caused.

“A breakdown in communications on the ground meant all of the graffiti on the bridge was painted over, rather than just the one piece which had been agreed.

“We are in discussion with the artist Peachy to see if they are willing to recreate the artwork.”