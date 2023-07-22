Investigations are underway into a fire at a property in Chatham which they are treating as suspected arson.

The fire broke out at around 6am on Thursday 20 July at the rear of an address on Luton Road near the junction with Bank Street.

Family forced to evacuate property Credit: Angela Louise Fox

Crew from Kent Fire and Rescue Service put out the blaze which had spread from a carport into an adjoining building.

A family had to evacuate the premises and were taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Man arrested in connection with the blaze in Chatham Credit: Angela Louise Fox

A 35-year-old man, said to be from the town, has been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further investigation.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Brown, of Medway CID, said: ‘We have been completing enquiries into this incident and are treating the fire as suspicious. Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area before 6am or running from the scene shortly after the fire started, to contact the appeal line.

Motorists with dashcam and local residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting 46/129408/23.

