Police are on scene of an 'ongoing incident' on one of the South's key A-roads.

The Hindhead Tunnel on the A3 in Surrey has been closed in both directions between the A333 and the A283 near Milford.

On social media, the organisation said, "The #A3 HindheadTunnel is currently closed in both directions due to a technical issue in the tunnel. "Resources are currently working to rectify the issue. More updates to follow."Please allow extra time for your journey."

Drivers are facing a nine mile diversion route with National Highways warning of disruption.

Those stuck in the queues shared their experience on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

User TinTrousers said, "We are at the front northbound, no way of turning unlike those behind who are reversing up the slip road. We are trying to get to Heathrow for a work flight. Why have the closure lights after the exit slip road?!"

While Ryan Marsh added, "How long will this take? Not going to lie I’m at the very front and busting for a wee soon."

