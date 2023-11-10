An 'elusive' fox that was spotted in Gosport with a tube around its neck has been rescued by volunteers.

The creature, which had until today evaded efforts by rescuers to free it of the tube, was netted by Second Chance Fox Rescue this afternoon (Friday 10 November).

Volunteer Debra Jessie had been leading the rescue operation, along with Steve Mason.

In the end it took a portion of chicken and sausages to attract the fox, who was eventually netted by Steve and is on his way to a rehabilitation centre.

Volunteer, Steve, with the fox after the tube was taken off. Credit: Debra L Jessie

Debra told supporters of the charity on Facebook that the fox has a bad infection and will now be placed on antibiotics.

She also thanked those who had been calling in and reporting various sightings over the last few days.

Debra said: "I have great news poorly Fox with a tube on his head, has been caught by myself and Steve Mason.

"After 30 minutes of calling him he appeared gave him chicken and sausages, which then Steve netted him and grabbed him.

"He is badly infected He is now in the safe hands of Steve on the way back to the rehab centre for antibiotics, cleanup and food.

"I would like to thank everybody that has been kindly involving them self in catching him."

