ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse reports.

Cunard says its long awaited new cruise ship, the Queen Anne, will arrive in her home port of Southampton at the end of April.

Construction started on the vessel in 2019 but was delayed for two years because of the pandemic.

Work at an Italian shipyard continues around the clock to get her ready in time.

She will carry 3,000 passengers - more than any other of Cunard’s 248 ships built during its 184 year history. It’s the companies first new ship for 14 years.

Work began on the Queen Anne in 2019 Credit: ITV Meridian

Angus Struthers from Cunard said: “Southampton has been Cunard’s home since 1911 and we are proud it is our home.

"Queen Anne will currently be our fourth ship and the first time we will have had four ships since 1999.

"When she was being designed, and built, there was only ever going to be one home, here in Southampton.”

Large crowds are expected to like the Solent to welcome in the new ship. Struthers says: “This is the first new Queen in 14 years so we are hoping the love that is shown by this city will come out and welcome the Queen.”

Queen Anne is due to arrive during the last weekend of April and her maiden voyage will be on May 3rd. With several days in port every effort will be made to celebrate.

